Vigil for University of Utah student, Mackenzie Lueck

More than 100 people gathered at the University of Utah to memorialize a student at the university who authorities say was killed and her charred remains found in a Salt Lake City man's backyard.

The crowd was silent while friends recalled 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck as a bubbly, nurturing person who loved spending time with her family and looked forward to a career in medicine.

Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park, where police say she met someone in the early-morning hours. Authorities on Friday said they plan to charge 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi with aggravated murder, kidnapping and other crimes.

Police say they found her remains and personal things burned and buried in his backyard.

No attorney has been listed for Ajayi.