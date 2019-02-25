Vigil held after Kentucky eighth grader unexpectedly died Saturday

The superintendent of a Kentucky school district announced Sunday the death of an eighth-grader over the weekend.

Fort Thomas Independent Schools superintendent Karen Cheser wrote in a Facebook post Sunday that Lilliana Schalck died suddenly on Saturday. It is believed that she died of natural causes. Schlack attended Highlands High School, and she was a cheerleader not only at the school but also at Premier Athletics NKY. Both places held vigils for the student.

The high school held the vigil Sunday night and will have counselors at schools throughout the week to assist students.

"One of the kids during our vigil was saying how Lilliana was one of the first people in the lobby greeting people," principal Michael Howton told Gray affiliate WXIX. "She didn’t know what they’d do without her. I said, do what she did -- be there and show that support to others."

Howton said it is important for the school community to come together in the days and weeks following Schalck's death for support and healing.