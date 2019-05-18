Vigil held to honor hundreds of missing and murdered people in Kentucky

Kentucky families are coming together to honor and remember people who are either missing or murdered. The group held a vigil on Saturday to pay tribute to those loved ones.

They read the names of more than 300 missing and murdered people. Each of them was represented by a candle.

"When you start reading them and hearing all the names, you don’t realize how many people there really are in the state of Kentucky that are murdered and missing. There’s a lot," says Beth Stephenson-Victor.

Beth Stephenson-Victor’s parents, Bill and Peggy Stephenson, were murdered on May 29, 2011. So far no arrests have been made in the case.

"We think about all the things they've missed out on like graduations and weddings," Stephenson-Victor says.

They all have their stories, like Katherine Nichols. Her brother Jim Duckett was killed on November 9, 2008. His case is still unsolved. Nichols says many people in this group share similar stories and are able to help.

"Here we all understand each other. We know what we're going through," Nichols explains.

Sandra Hasty agrees. "It's a group that no one wants to join, but we were all forced into by no doing of our own." Her son, Michael Gorley, went missing on May 17, 2015.

Not only do the families need support, they also need to be remembered. Many of them still have unanswered questions as they wonder where these people are and who's responsible.

"I’m never going to stop. I’ll never stop. I want justice," says Nichols.

"Keep the faith. We believe," says Hasty.

These families are asking people with information about any missing or murdered people to contact police, as they hope for closure.

