Advertisement

Vigils in central Kentucky honor lives lost to police brutality

Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost
Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost(WKYT)
By Krista Frost
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Central Kentucky is not only holding protests in support of black lives, but many across the region are also holding vigils in honor of the victims of police brutality we've lost throughout the years.

"It's very emotional, very emotional, and just knowing the lives that were taken without justice, thinking about the families that are grieving right now." said recent high school graduate Troy Posey.

Posey and his mother are just two of hundreds that participated in a vigil for the victims of police brutality Sunday morning in front of the Courthouse in Lexington.

Speakers asked the crowd to take a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd who was held under a now-fired officer for that long before he died.

"The death of George Floyd was captured on tape in a visceral way and I think the closest comparison is Emmett Till," said UK African American Studied professor Nikki Brown.

Protests also broke out following the death of Till more than 60 years ago. Now protestors are flooding towns across the states to support black lives.

"I wanted him to know the importance. He is a black man coming up in 2020, this is history right now and as his mother, I didn't get to see him graduate," said Lin Jackson.

Jackson brought her son Troy to the vigil in Lexington to show him how important it is not only to fight for rights but remember those who have died trying.

Latest News

State

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones endorses Charles Booker for US Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
For months, there was speculation that Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones would run for U.S. Senate with the goal of replacing U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

News

6/8/2020 Miren el resumen de las noticias de hoy español

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Lexington protesters meet downtown for 11th night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters are continuing to meet for the 11th night in a row in downtown Lexington to fight for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

News

Officials search for missing man in Wolfe Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Wolfe County Search and Rescue says they are looking for a missing man in Wolfe Lake or Campton Lake off the Mountain Parkway.

News

Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they’re prepared

Updated: 5 hours ago
The higher two-hundreds and lower three-hundreds. That’s where the number for new COVID-19 patients has stayed across the state the last few days.

Latest News

News

Lexington graduates discuss impact of protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jarvis Byrd and Devin Whitfield missed out on graduation due to COVID-19, and now they’re surrounded by protests.

News

Suspect in October homicide turns himself in to Lexington PD

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
18-year-old Kenneth J. Jackson turned himself in to the Fayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

News

WATCH | Employer takes action against man involved in fight during Lexington protest

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they're prepared

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

National

Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bonnie Pointer, a Grammy-winning founding member of the Pointer Sisters, who was essential to the group’s early success but left the group before most of their biggest hits, died Monday.

National

Rhode Island doughnut shop discontinues police and military discounts

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Rhode Island doughnut shop’s decision to end discounts for police officers and the military has sparked contention between the business and the town’s police department.