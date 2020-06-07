Vigils in central Kentucky honor lives lost to police brutality

Central Kentucky is not only holding protests in support of black lives, but many across the region are also holding vigils in honor of the victims of police brutality we've lost throughout the years.

"It's very emotional, very emotional, and just knowing the lives that were taken without justice, thinking about the families that are grieving right now." said recent high school graduate Troy Posey.

Posey and his mother are just two of hundreds that participated in a vigil for the victims of police brutality Sunday morning in front of the Courthouse in Lexington.

Speakers asked the crowd to take a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd who was held under a now-fired officer for that long before he died.

"The death of George Floyd was captured on tape in a visceral way and I think the closest comparison is Emmett Till," said UK African American Studied professor Nikki Brown.

Protests also broke out following the death of Till more than 60 years ago. Now protestors are flooding towns across the states to support black lives.

"I wanted him to know the importance. He is a black man coming up in 2020, this is history right now and as his mother, I didn't get to see him graduate," said Lin Jackson.

Jackson brought her son Troy to the vigil in Lexington to show him how important it is not only to fight for rights but remember those who have died trying.

