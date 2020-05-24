Vintage Rupp Arena items on the auction block

Like many things, an auction of items from Rupp Arena has moved to an online format.

"With all the social distancing, that is the number one thing. That's what really works because these online auctions, people can bid from their phone, they can bid from their computer," Jonathan Noel, Owner and Auctioneer of Noel Auctioneers and Real Estate Advisors, said. "When we have these online auctions we have people form California, Tennessee, Alabama, New York, everywhere across the county seeing these items."

Which is a plus, considering there are many people eager to get their hands on some of these vintage goods.

"We know UK fans are in every state and every continent, so if you where in Japan, guess what? You can still bid on these items," Noel said.

For many members of the Big Blue Nation, these items could bring back memories of Rupp from past decades.

"There's vintage turnstiles. Probably ten years ago, you probably passed through these turnstiles. they actually have the sticker of Rupp on them. So someone could purchase them and put them in your basement," Noel said. "There's also the directories for Rupp Arena. Those probably cost 10 thousand brand new."

If you're trying to get your hands on one of these items, and win the bid, Noel has some advice for you.

"Bid fast, bid last, and you are guaranteed to win. So, we don't know how much you're going to pay, but we know if you are the last bidder, you are going to win," Noel said.

You can see what all is for auction, and bid if you wish, by clicking on this link.