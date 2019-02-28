Violent crime down significantly in Lexington, law enforcement says

Federal and local law enforcement are announcing a significant reduction in violent crime in Lexington.

The group announced violent crime dropped 13 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. This includes a 21 percent decrease in homicides.

The decrease comes after organizations established the Fayette County violent crime task force. While progress is being made, police say there is more work that needs to be done.

Law enforcement from the ATF, DEA, FBI, Lexington Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office says the task force has led to better collaboration between all agencies. Commonwealth's Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said sharing resources has led to successful prosecutions as well.

Authorities also say the establishment of a national ballistics database in Lexington has helped them in several cases as well.