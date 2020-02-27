Vigil to remember Lexington Activist Anita Franklin

Tonight is about remembering Lexington Activist Anita Franklin. She died suddenly earlier this week.

A vigil honors Anita Franklin's memory and the work she did to stop violence in Lexington. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

A vigil tonight at the Fayette County Circut Courthouse honors her memory and the work she did to stop violence in Lexington.

Many are expected to share their passion for the work Franklin did.

The activist died Monday and it was a shock to everyone.

The Fayette County Sheriff's office has facilitated this vigil where people can remember the woman who touched lives everywhere she went.

She is remembered as someone who would not back down from ending violence in Lexington. Of course, all of this after her son was killed by a stray bullet in 2014.

"It's been kind of like a blessing in disguise. My sister described it yesterday as bittersweet seeing how we shared our mom with everyone in the community, but seeing that we did share her in this way has made me realize what I can do for people now and what she did for people here so that makes me feel good about myself about her," said Ricardo Franklin.

Franklin's visitation and funeral are this Saturday at Consolidated Baptist Church. The visitation begins at 10:00 a.m.