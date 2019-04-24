Virginia firefighters rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

Updated: Wed 1:22 PM, Apr 24, 2019

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department did its good deed for the day Tuesday by rescuing a kitten.

Not from a tree, however. This time, the cat was stuck in a storm drain.

The department posted photos of the tiny kitten with members of Company 12 who rescued it to the department's Facebook page on Tuesday.

The rescue took place in the Cornerstone neighborhood in Campbell County, the post stated.

