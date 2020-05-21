Visitation for Phyllis George will be at the Kentucky Castle

On Saturday a visitation service will be held for the former first lady of Kentucky Phyllis George at the Kentucky Castle.

George died May 14 at the University of a Kentucky Medical Center of a blood disorder. She was 70.

Her children said the visitation service at the Kentucky Castle will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports an email from the children said “anyone who has known Phyllis, Lincoln or Pamela through the years is welcome to attend.”

The children also said COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and each visitor will be responsible for their own mask.

There will be a small private service on Monday at 3:00 p.m. The service will be shown on the Kentucky Educational Television (KET) network.