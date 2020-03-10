Visitors asked to stay way from Ky. nursing homes, senior living facilities

Stay away from nursing homes, senior living and long term care facilities.

That’s the direction and advice from Governor Andy Beshear Tuesday in the wake of the increasing cases of the coronavirus.

Beshear and health leaders say they want to protect those who are the most at risk for contracting the disease.

“It may not be our resident that is symptomatic it could be someone walking in off the street, because of the unknown, we can’t risk having the exposure to our residents,” said Karen Venis, Sayre Christian Village.

Sayre Christian Village instituted their own visiting restrictions as soon as Governor Beshear announced the first Coronavirus victim.

“We knew it was not a matter of if, it was a matter of when it gets to Kentucky,” Venis said.

”We are asking people not to visit," said Eric Friedlander, Cabinet For Health and Family Services. "If it’s an end of life situation, obviously that is different.”

It appears that still just one of these cases is from travel, the others are from person to person contact.

That is why the governor and community leaders are asking people to maintain good hygiene and follow the restrictions regarding long term care facilities.

GOV. ANDY BESHEAR/D-Kentucky:

“It is critically important that is it followed," Gov, Beshear said. "When we look around the country, the fatalities we are seeing, are in large measure those that are vulnerable. If you look at Seattle, you see what happens.”

“Plus our folks are medically compromised anyway," Venis said. "They are here because they are sick and they need us to take care of them.”

Governor Beshear says the no visitor rules will be mandated at state facilities and highly recommended for private ones.

Governor Beshear encourages anyone with questions about the new guidelines to call the Inspector General’s office at (502) 563-2888.