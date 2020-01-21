Voice of ‘606 By Gawd!’ call brings national attention to Eastern Kentucky

There’s a new spotlight on the mountains of Eastern Kentucky thanks to one amateur broadcaster’s legendary call.

Burke Garner with the Scouting Report Podcast was broadcasting the All A Championship game between the Paintsville and Shelby Valley boy basketball teams.

After an exciting end to the game a small fight broke out between a member of a coach’s family and a security guard leading to Garner broadcasting, “This is awesome. 606 by God!”

606 references the area code for much of Eastern Kentucky. Garner says his call celebrates the rowdy spirit of those at the game.

Garner has since been thrown into the national spotlight and featured on social media accounts via ESPN, Barstool Sports and thousands of retweets.

“I don’t know it just kind of came out, man,” Garner told WKYT’s Nick Oliver Tuesday. “It was the first thing that came to my mind and I guess it was a good thing to say.”

The slogan has now been picked up by Lexington t-shirt company Kentucky For Kentucky. The company now has the shirt on pre-sale and say they are already a big hit.

“It was so glorious and Burke was just so hilarious with the reactions to it,” said co-owner Whit Hiler. “Based on the response that we have had so far online so far it has been a thing. It just needed to happen.”

A portion of the profit from the shirt will go to Garner.

“It’s pretty surreal and unexpected too,” said Garner. “I just thought I was saying what came to my mind and calling a game with my buddy next to me. So didn’t really expect it.

Garner says while the fame is great, he’s just happy to bring a light to the place he calls home.

He’s now looking for any future he may have in broadcasting in the “606 by gawd.”

Click here to purchase the t-shirt

