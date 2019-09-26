Voluntary water restrictions in place for Georgetown

The Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service has issued a Stage 1 Advisory from their Drought Management Plan due to a lack of rain and our long stretch of warm weather.

Royal Spring is the main water source that the Georgetown Municipal Water supplies from.

During the advisory Georgetown Municipal is requesting a voluntary water conversation and for residents to be mindful of their water usage.

The water company is also letting residents know that due to drought conditions, the Royal Spring Facility has only been able to operate about 50% of the time causing officials to meet demand by supplying water from the Frankfort Plant Board and Kentucky American Water.

While neither company has concerns about a water shortage, officials are still watching closely as the forecast stays dry.

Due to the low flow of the Kentucky River, water from the Frankfort Plant Board has had a must or earth taste and smell, but they are working to fix the issue and assuring customers that it is safe to drink.

Georgetown Municipal says if drought conditions continue with high temperatures, their further emergency stages of the drought management plan can ban non-essential uses of water.