Volunteer group searches for missing mother of 3 in Scott County

Crews are still looking for a Scott County mother who has been missing for almost a week.

Sheena Baxter disappeared on Friday. She was at her sister's house at the time.

According to the sheriff's office, a volunteer group, that handles bloodhound tracking dogs, searched Wednesday night in the area where Sheena was last seen.

We're told the group is independent of the investigation by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the family told them they would not turn away any groups that wanted to help search for Sheena.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 502-863-7855 or TEXT-A-TIP anonymously to 859-509-0510.