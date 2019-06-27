Teen volunteers come to Clark County to help seniors

More than 400 teens from Group Mission Trips Work Camps are renovating the homes of 62 seniors in Clark County.

The organization is making 29 stops around the country to help upgrade seniors' homes this summer. Claire Higley, a volunteer from Michigan, has been on four trips like this and calls Winchester one the best so far.

"Everyone here is so welcoming, and they've been so, so kind to us which I love," said Higley.

When WKYT arrived, the volunteers were busy building a new a porch ceiling, painting windows and landscaping at one house.

Tom Sollars, Group Mission Trips Work Camps Director, says these are just a few of the services being provided.

"We're building wheelchair ramps, porches, repairing some roofs. Doing a lot of inside and outside painting, some skirting, just any general home repair that's needed," said Sollars.

For the volunteers, the experience itself is enriching and creates a unique camaraderie.

"It's kind of crazy that we come in, and day one, you don't know anyone in your crew, and then day two you guys are already best friends by the end of the week," Higley said.

The county applied to be a work site and is providing the funding for the building supplies. Clark County is also providing housing for the students at the junior high school.