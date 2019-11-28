Volunteers, Wildcats help serve Thanksgiving lunch in Lexington

The Salvation Army in Lexington opened its doors to feed people in need on Thanksgiving.

Volunteers cooked for 800 guests for a holiday lunch. It's a tradition for people to give back and share the meaning of Thanksgiving.

"A lot of people aren't as fortunate as us, and to come here and help out those people, it's just really good," said Major Bill Garrett with The Salvation Army after his first Thanksgiving meal with the organization.

"People really do want to help. I think Lexington is special in that it's not denying the needs of others," said Garrett.

The traditional lunch also brings out some popular names.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and her family helped with the lunch. Lundy's Catering has provided the meal for 32 years.

UK Coach John Calipari and the basketball team have been regular faces at the lunch.

"A lot of people aren't as fortunate as us. To come here and help out those people, It's just really good," said UK Sophomore Immanuel Quickley.

The players know this is part of their fan base, too, and the Cats love meeting the Big Blue Nation.

"That makes it all the more cooler," said Quickley. "Just, they support us, and we are just trying to help them."

But the team knows they're not there to play. Instead, it's a day full of assisting others.

The same is true for some of the returning volunteers.

"My dad was in the army, and so we all decided, he talked us into it that we were going to come down here, hand out food and give back to the public," said Breanna Warren, who's in her second year of volunteering.

After lunch, more volunteers took food to about 170 elderly and shut-ins in the city.