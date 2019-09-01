Volunteers aim to keep Veterans Park clean

On Sunday morning a group of volunteers gathered at Veterans Park. The group was on a mission to clean as many pieces of trash and recyclables out of the park as possible. They had hundreds of trash bags, sterile gloves, and plenty of snacks to assist them.

The group was brought together by Rocks N Things LLC. It is the company's first clean up event. They hope to host many more in the future.

Since a lot of the volunteers grew up around the area, the event hit close to home for them. They hope to inspire others to take the initiative to keep areas around them clean as well.

"A lot of the time you get online and you see people demanding action, action all day," Taylor Pfanstiel Co-Owner of Rocks N Things LLC said. "I realize not many of us actually want to take that step."

Pfanstiel hopes more people join the clean up efforts in the future.

"Put your foot forward and go outside," Pfanstiel said. He added that, "it means the world to me that someone out there wants to come and help."

Pfanstiel strongly believes that there is a ripple effect to everyone's actions. He hopes that making an effort to keep places like Veterans Park clean now will allow future generations to enjoy all the area has to offer down the line.