Volunteers canvass Lexington for annual homeless count

Volunteers are checking places around Lexington Wednesday, as part of their homeless population count. It canvasses the city to determine the number of people living on the streets.

"Making sure that we are caring for everybody no matter their status is important," says Liz Sheehan, one of the record number of volunteers canvassing the city.

LexCount 2020 serves several different purposes; keeping track of the homeless population in Lexington, allowing the city to apply for homeless assistance, and checking on those left out in the cold.

That's what got Liz Sheehan involved.

"I think oftentimes our homeless residents in our community are forgotten or overlooked especially in the wintertime months when it's really cold."

The count includes those in shelters and out in the streets. Over the last five to six years, they say that number has decreased by about 48 percent.

"They're out there with crisis, they're without a home, without a safe place to stay so everybody that we encounter tonight will be offered shelter, a ride to a shelter, alternatives for housing, a lot of people that we see tonight will be assessed for housing and for access to resources," says Polly Ruddick, with the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention.

Wednesday morning, police announced a death investigation, after a man who the Fayette County Coroner says was homeless, appeared to have died because of cold temperatures.

It gives greater meaning to the work volunteers are doing Wednesday night.

"I think it makes this all the more important that we are keeping track of folks and caring for those and making sure they have the shelter that they need."