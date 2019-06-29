Volunteers clean up Lexington neighborhood to combat crime

Volunteers spent Saturday morning combing through streets and sidewalks in the Brucetown neighborhood. They picked up paper, plastic, and debris.

"I have no problems with it. They're cleaning up the neighborhood and everybody is coming together as one," said Renada Boone. "I'm very thankful for it."

Boone has been living in the area for 16 years and says crime has increased significantly within the past year.

"Lots of shooting down here lately. I don't even like for my kids to play outside anymore," said Boone.

Community leaders think a way to solve the problem is by helping residents feel a sense of pride in where they live.

"When they see their neighborhood beautified, clean, and neat, I think they do take a stronger sense of ownership," said James Brown, 1st district councilmember in Lexington.

He explained it will take a collective effort. Neighbors, property owners, Lexington police recruits, Evergreen Baptist Church, and private contractors participated in the cleanup. They fixed code violations inside homes and re-painted the basketball court in Brucetown Park.

"Building relationships and creating a sense of pride in the neighborhood will make this a safer neighborhood," said Brown. "[It] gets neighbors involved in being advocates for their community."