Volunteers clean up nature preserve for Earth Day

More than two dozen volunteers from different departments within the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet took to the trails at the Tom Dorman State Nature Preserve on Monday.

The volunteers worked to help remove litter and invasive species, repair trails and rake to cleanup the area for Earth Day.

"All the invasive species we're removing, that helps keep it from getting in the river," said Zeb Wese, executive director of the Kentucky Nature Preserve. "...Washing downstream affecting other folks down the river as well as protecting some of our rare species that are in this vicinity."

Bush Hunny Suckle is one of the more critical invasive species that they are aiming to cut down. Wese says it can be found almost everywhere around central Kentucky.

"It takes out the dogwoods. It takes out the redbuds. It takes out all the foliage on the ground," Wese said. "It'll actually, to some degree, sterilize the soil underneath them so other flowers can't grow."

Once they leave this nature preserve, according to Wese, volunteers will be back out to the area to spray herbicides.

"Unfortunately invasive species never end, they grown back when you get rid of them," Wese said. "Herbicide is something we have to do to really get rid of them long term."

More volunteers will be at a nature preserve in Hardin County this weekend in order to clean up the area.

