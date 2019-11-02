Volunteers gather to do upkeep at Henry Clay Estate

As the temperature drops, so do the leaves.

That’s why volunteers came together on Saturday to clean up at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate.

Crews raked leaves, picked up fallen limbs, and re-mulched pathways at the estate.

Organizers say the clean-up can keep the trees healthy, and preserve part of Lexington’s treasured history.

“It has some of the oldest trees in town,” says Jim Clark, with the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation. “Some of the blue ash on the property are probably close to 300 years old, so they were here when Henry Clay was here, so – it has that sense of history of it really being a unique place.

People also have the chance to adopt a tree, which will help keep them alive.

Organizers say 23 trees need work right now.

