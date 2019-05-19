Volunteers in Madison County place flags on veterans' graves

A group in Madison County is going the extra mile to pay respects for Memorial Day.

Volunteers in Madison County, Ky. are placing flags at the graves of veterans.

Spencer Guiley and volunteers will put more than 1,000 flags at graves of Madison County veterans.

"We're trying to make a difference one flag at a time," he says. "In many ways, we view our veterans here in Madison County as our own national treasures because that's truly what they are. They protected our country."

Guiley says it started about five years ago. He believes rural cemeteries don’t get the respect they deserve.

The group reached about 350 veterans the first year. The next year, it doubled. Now, volunteers will visit about 100 cemeteries in Madison County for Memorial Day.

Even young ones, like Foster Banks and Caine Steenbergen, want to give thanks.

"The soldiers that we're placing these flags on, they protected their country for what they believed in to keep us free,” Banks explains. “They should be honored instead of just being forgotten."

Not only are they honoring veterans, they're also preserving history in their own backyard.

"We have veterans in Madison County in every war that our nation has ever seen. We put flags on veterans of the Revolutionary War up to the current war on terror," Guiley explains.

"They lived right here. They died here. They were buried here. I just think that's cool,” says Banks.

All the flags are donated. You can visit their Facebook Page to help.