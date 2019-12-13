Volunteers load up gifts for UK Healthcare’s ‘Circle of Love’

Instead of his sleigh, Santa is loading school buses full of presents today, and it's all thanks to the elves at UK Hospital."

Volunteers loaded up a school bus with gifts for the 'Circle of Love' Christmas program. (Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell)

"It's a great tradition here at UK Healthcare,” says Volunteer Coordinator Sara Camic. “A lot of people look forward to it."

It's a program that dates back to the mid-80's – UK Healthcare’s Circle of Love program has grown to help more than 800 kids a year from about 8 different counties in Kentucky.

The hospital partners with schools to find students who are in need of a joyful holiday. Those students then turn in wish lists, and hospital employees adopt the kids and buy presents on their lists.

They say many kids ask for clothes, toys, or bikes, but they've even given away bigger gifts, like iPads.

Employees say the toy drive proves that helping people doesn't stop when they leave the hospital.

"There are a lot of underprivileged families in our area, and they're our patients, and so we see them and they come to us for care,” says Camic. “It's just another way for us to give back to their families during this time of year. You know, if you have problems making ends meet during the normal part of the year, it's even harder around Christmas."

The hospital says it's a tradition they've been doing for years, and it's something they'll continue doing until there aren't any more kids in need.

