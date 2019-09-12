Volunteers needed to help build new playground at Shillito Park

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Thursday that a volunteer crew will put together a new playground at the 2019 Shillito Playground Community Build, scheduled for September 18-22.

“Twenty-six years ago, our community came together with parks and Recreation to build the original playground at Shillito Park, and we’re about to do it again with the help of an army of volunteers from Lexington and surrounding areas,” Mayor Gorton said.

Monica Conrad, Director of Parks and Recreation said the new playground will be similar to the original, but “will include improvements, such as dramatically increased accessibility.”

Nearly 500 people have already signed up to help during the build, but more are needed. Those interested in participating must be 10 or older. Volunteers for the weekday evening and weekend shifts are in especially high demand. Those interested in helping in the build can visit www.lexingtonky.gov/shillito-park-playground-redesign.

