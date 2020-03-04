Volunteers working to clear storm debris in Nashville

The scene in Nashville is a little different Wednesday.

A lot of the volunteers got arrived around 10 Wednesday morning, they’ll be working until sunset sawing tree limbs and picking up any debris. (WKYT)

On Tuesday, everyone was just looking around in shock in the wake of the deadly storms, but now people have started taking action.

“I work for insurance I see this all the time, but it’s never at home and talking to people that are somewhere else and this is home,” said one person.

They’re working as fast as they can because this area is still without power, it will be days before that’s restored.