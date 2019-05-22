Voter turnout higher than projected for Kentucky primary

The Secretary of State's Office says voter turnout for Kentucky's primary election was higher than projected.

A statement from the office says unofficial results show that nearly 20% of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary to choose nominees in the governor's race and other statewide offices. Voter turnout had been projected at 12.5%.

Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin fended off a strong primary challenge, setting up a long-anticipated showdown in the November general election with arch-nemesis Andy Beshear, who won the Democratic primary. The two have fought in courtrooms over education and pension policies.

Voters also chose nominees for the statewide offices of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and agriculture commissioner.

The State Board of Elections meets June 4 to certify vote totals.