Voters elect Daniel Cameron for next Attorney General

Daniel Cameron is projected to become the first Republican Attorney General since World War II.

The last Republican in the office was Eldon Dummet who was elected to the state’s top law enforcement office from 1943 to 1947.

Cameron is also the first African-American elected as Attorney General in Kentucky.

Cameron ran against former Attorney General and former Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives, Greg Stumbo. Stumbo served as Attorney General from 2004 to 2008.

The race for Attorney General was a contentious one, featuring political ads that bordered on personal attacks between the two candidates.

Cameron says he wants to re-establish credibility in the office of Attorney General and return it to its position as the chief law enforcement office of Kentucky.

