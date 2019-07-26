Vulgar graffiti found near Lexington elementary school

Police are investigating after explicit graffiti was found on a person’s fence near Squires Elementary School.

Photo: WKYT/Kristen Kennedy

Officers are trying to find out who spray-painted vulgar words on the fence, along with a vulgar symbol on an adjacent street-post.

Neighbors believe the graffiti showed up sometime earlier this week, possibly late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Police don’t have a suspect at this time but are investigating the incident as a criminal mischief case.

Neighbors tell WKYT the area surrounding Squires Elementary is quiet and is a neighborhood in which they’ve always felt safe.

Melissa Murray, who lives near the area where the graffiti went up, says her grandson saw the words. She’s now asking why someone would do this.

“My initial thought was, 'Oh, do I really want to break this down to him?' But then I just told him, 'There's a lot of ignorant people in the world. You just don't understand why they do things.’"

Neighbors say the homeowner is calling his insurance company and working on getting his fence fixed. Neighbors want the graffiti gone before the start of school. They say the fence-line is on the same street that hundreds of parents use to drop their children off at school.

