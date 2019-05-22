WANTED: Woman allegedly stole over $700 in vodka, toilet paper

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman believed to have stolen over $780 worth of items from the Walmart in Gonzales.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, on May 12, a woman loaded 21 bottles of Titos Vodka and five cases of toilet paper into a shopping cart. The combined value was $784.05.

The woman left the store without making any attempts to pay. Police released surveillance camera footage of the vehicle she left in.

If anyone has any information about this incident or recognizes the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

