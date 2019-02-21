WATCH | Drone captures flooding at Cumberland Falls, Bee Rock

Recent rainfall in southeastern Kentucky has caused the Cumberland River to rise dramatically.

One of Kentucky's most popular tourist attractions is getting more attention right now, becasue of the sheer volume of water.

Cumberland Falls has taken on a whole new look recently.

Ben Childers took a drone to get aerial footage of the waterfall. The video can be seen above.

Childers also took his drone to the Bee Rock area on the Rockcastle River, where the floodwaters are above the pedestrian bridge connecting Laurel and Pulaski counties.

