WATCH | Lexington police officer proposes to girlfriend during traffic stop

A Lexington police officer proposed to his girlfriend, and he had other officers help set it up during a traffic stop.

The July 17 video shows the stop because of "suspicious activity." The officer asks the driver, Deshay, to step out of the vehicle and begins asking questions.

The woman's boyfriend, Officer Everett Hobson, would soon arrive at the scene, but he is asked not to interfere in a way to keep her girlfriend unassuming of what is about to happen.

Hobson would then drop to one knee behind his girlfriend to propose, and she would say "yes" before they embrace.