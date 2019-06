A marina on Kentucky Lake was damaged by an apparent tornado on Sunday.

Photo: KFVS

Surveillance video captured the moment a tornado went through Moors Marina.

The video posted by the marina on YouTube shows a group of people trying to get off a boat at a dock when the storm hit and tore the roof off a portion of the marina.

The National Weather Service in Paducah said the damage appeared to be from an EF-1 tornado.

No injuries were reported.