WATCH | Wednesday's COVID-19 summary in Spanish

Beginning Monday, April 13, WKYT will produce a two-minute daily update on the latest information about the COVID-19 pandemic in Spanish.

"The Daily Update" ("Las Noticias de Hoy") will be produced by WKYT's news team but translated and presented in Spanish by Sandra Bohorquez Street. She works at the Spanish immersion program at Lexington's Maxwell Elementary School (Maxwell Escuela de Inmersión en Español).

"I am honored to serve my Hispanic community by providing them with accurate and up to date news," said Bohorquez Street.

As with several other members of WKYT's on-air team, Bohorquez Street will present "Las Noticias de Hoy" each weekday remotely from her home as a way to reinforce social distancing recommendations and the station's overall effort to limit staff working inside the station.

U.S. Census Bureau estimates for 2018 show statewide 2.8 percent of Kentucky residents speak Spanish at home while in Fayette County, the percentage is near twice the amount (6.3 percent).

