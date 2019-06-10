WATCH: 4.0 Lake Erie earthquake felt throughout Cleveland area

CLEVELAND (WKYT) - A 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Lake Erie was felt by many in the Cleveland area, and traffic camera caught the quake as it happened.

Gray affiliate WOIO reports the earthquake happened just before 11 a.m. near Eastlake, and it was felt in several counties. More than a half million people are estimated to have felt the earthquake.

The Ohio Department of Transportation released a short video showing several of its traffic cameras at the time the earthquake happened.

The 4.0 magnitude earthquake comes more than 30 years after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in 1986.


 
