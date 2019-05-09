WATCH: Bobcat stuck on top of pole along Florida interstate

Curiosity didn't kill the cat, but it did leave it stranded for a while.

After a little prompting from some helpful humans in a cherry picker, the bobcat shimmied down the pole on its own.

The bobcat was spotted Thursday morning on top of a utility pole on Interstate 75 in Collier County by a Florida Department of Transportation camera.

That portion of I-75 is nicknamed “Alligator Alley” because it passes near Everglades National Park.

Video shows the feline panting atop the pole, not really sure what to do.

