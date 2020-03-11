WATCH: Car launches into air, crashes during street race in Florida

Two Florida teens were injured over the weekend while drag racing.

The race lasted less than a minute and ended with one of the cars going airborne and flipping. (Source: WBBH/CNN)

Neighbors heard a bang but wasn't sure what it was until they noticed scattered car parts.

Police, EMS and fire crews quickly responded to the scene.

Many said they're shocked something like this happened so close to their home.

The woman whose camera recorded the crash said she has talked to the grandmother of one of the teens.

She said the woman told her the young person broke some ribs in the crash.

