WATCH: Car rams into trio of police officers at Arizona gas station

A woman who admitted to being high on crack allegedly drove her car into a group of police officers outside a Phoenix convenience store, authorities said.

Lori Relf is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against an officer, and criminal damage. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

According to AZ Family, it happened at a QuikTrip near 16th Street and Baseline Road on Tuesday, June 4.

Lori Relf, 56, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against an officer and criminal damage.

The Phoenix Police Department said two officers were sitting inside an SUV while a third was standing between two parked patrol vehicles.

In the video you can see Relf’s vehicle, a 2011 Kia Soul, pull away from one of the gas pumps. Almost immediately, the vehicle speeds up and drives to the other side of the QT parking lot.

The Soul then crashed into a patrol vehicle and temporarily got stuck on a planted strip. When the vehicle was stopped, two men jumped and ran away.

It appears the driver also got out before the vehicle started moving again and ramped a concrete divider on the other side of the building before driving off into the night.

One of the officers suffered a head injury while another had a broken nose, according to police.

Relf allegedly told officers she smoked crack about two hours before the incident.

