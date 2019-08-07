WATCH: Dashcam video shows officer thrown onto busy interstate

A police officer in a Georgia city avoided being seriously injured after being thrown onto a busy interstate highway during a pursuit.

The officer is recovering after a traffic stop turned into a terrifying ordeal (CNN/Dunwoody Police Department)

The Dunwoody Police Department released dashcam video of the traffic stop, which started as a violation of the Georgia hands-free driving law.

Police say Officer Nathan Daley was talking to the driver, Derric Simpson, when Simspon put the car in gear. Daley was partially inside the vehicle when Simpson accelerated, and Daley began holding onto the moving car.

The pursuit eventually made its way onto Interstate 285. That's when Simpson's vehicle hit a van, and Daley was knocked to the ground as a result.

The pursuit continued until Simspon pulled over and ran away. He was eventually captured and faces multiple charges including aggravated assault on a police officer and trafficking ecstasy.

Daley would release a video message on the police department's Facebook page saying he would come back 10 times stronger and said he accepted donations in the form of sweets.

Officers would surprise Daley with a large number of sweets and cards sent to him from across the U.S.