WATCH: Jessamine Co. Chief Deputy Allen 'Doodle' Peel retires with tearful radio call

Jessamine County Chief Deputy Allen Peel has bid farewell to the law enforcement agency he has worked for the past 30 years.

Jessamine County Chief Deputy Allen 'Doodle' Peel delivers his final radio call before retirement. (Jessamine County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Known by many as "Doodle," Peel said he received his nickname when he was a newborn.

"I was a baby and my mom saw me kicking around like a doodlebug, so she called me Doodle, and boy did it stick."

After graduating high school, Peel was working several jobs to make ends meet.

"I was doing everything from farming to working at a furniture store and a factory."

But then came a phone call that would set Peel on the path to a 30-year career. Full disclosure: The man on the other end of the line was a former sheriff in Jessamine County, my father, the late Steve Walker.

"He asked me, and I thought about it, and I said, "Yeah.'"

Peel didn't think he would be retiring talking to me 30 years later.

He has seen a lot during those three decades, and he has the stories to provie it, including the one where he arrested an Elvis impersonator in district court.

"I grabbed his cape. It was very expensive, of course, and he said, 'Don't you lose that cape. That's worth a lot of money.' I said 'I won't, Elvis.'"

Sheriff Kevin Corman said Peel is more than his chief deputy. He says their bond is that of a friend or brother. Corman said the office won't be the same without Peel around.

"I'll never find another Doodle. And we all need a Doodle. Every county needs a Doodle."

The sheriff isn't the only one who feels that way. Peel said some who were arrested said his presence helped steer them in the right direction.

"I've had people message me that thanked me. They said 'I used to run, but after talking to you I don't wanna run no more.' That made me feel good, knowing I was able to make a difference, even one difference in one life was worth it."

Peel said retiring is hard, because Jessamine County is where he calls home, and it is a special place for him. He concluded his service with the sheriff's office with a tearful farewell over the radio Tuesday afternoon.