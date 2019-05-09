WATCH: Kentucky homeowner exchanges gunfire with intruders

A Kentucky sheriff's office has released video of a home invasion where the homeowner and one of the intruders exchanged gunfire.

Photo: Warren County Sheriff's Office

Warren County deputies responded to a home on Louisville Road Wednesday night after receiving a call about shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the homeowner had a gunshot wound to his right hand.

Investigators reviewed home security video showing that someone kicked the door in, and four intruders entered the home. You can see the gunfire being exchanged when the lead intruder enters the doorway where the victim was.

The victim was transported to Jewish Hospital in Louisville to have his injuries treated.

The intruders ran away from the scene. The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information on the case to call (270) 842-1633. The suspects will face charges of attempted murder and first-degree burglary.