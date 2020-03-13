Gov. Andy Beshear recommends senior centers close due to COVID-19

Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky Friday morning.

Gov. Beshear said he is recommending that all senior centers should temporarily stop all in-person activities because of COVID-19. He said they are working to provide meals.

"Area agencies on aging and independent living have submitted plans already to modify delivery of meals," Gov. Beshear said. "We are going to do everything we can to either deliver them at home to these seniors who rely on them or through drive-through meals at senior centers."

The governor also said 118 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky so far. He said 11 have been positive.

There are three cases in Fayette County, six in Harrison County and two in Jefferson County.

He also gave an update about two cases he announced Thursday. Beshear said those people are a 51-year-old man in Harrison County and a 31-year-old woman in Fayette County.

The other patient announced Thursday is in Jefferson County.

Gov. Beshear reminded everyone again that more positive cases are expected.

The governor said people need to practice "social distancing." That means avoiding crowds and staying six feet away from other people as much as you can.