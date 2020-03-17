Beshear signs order to close 'public places that encourage congregation'

Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give his daily COVID-19 update.

Governor Beshear says the state currently has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's up from 25 cases on Monday.

One of the new cases is in Lyon County, that county's first case of the virus, bringing the total number of affected counties to eight.

Governor Beshear says he has signed an executive order that will close all businesses that "encourage congregation and meeting in public places." That includes places like hair salons, theaters, concert venues and sporting event facilities. The order also affects gyms and exercise facilities.

Businesses affected by the order will need to close by the end of business on Wednesday.

The governor also says the General Assembly needs to either pass a budget and go home, or adjourn and he will call a special session for budget and only issues for dealing with coronavirus.