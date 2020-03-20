WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 update from Gov. Beshear

Governor Andy Beshear is holding his daily update on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor said the state's current official total of confirmed cases is now 63, with new cases from Henderson, Jefferson, Warren, Pulaski, Calloway and Fayette counties.

During the press conference, Gov. Beshear was asked about why the positive numbers for Kentucky sometimes don’t add up to what the state is officially reporting.

"We are seeing significantly more tests each day than we've seen in the other days," Gov. Beshear said. We know that there are, I think well in excess of 1,000 tests thus far. Know that because of that, and they're being done in so many different outside groups as they grow, it's gonna be harder for us to track it."

Gov. Beshear is also recommending schools across Kentucky remain closed through April 17.

Beshear said the state is extending its tax filing deadline to July 15, matching it up with the federal tax deadline that was also extended to the same date.

The governor also said Kentucky bourbon distilleries are working to make hand sanitizer.

Again, you can find out more information about COVID-19 on Kentucky's website. You can also call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

Gov. Beshear said his office will work over the weekend to create a number that people can call to report employers who aren't taking steps to protect employees with regard to social distancing, etc.