WATCH LIVE: Daily COVID-19 update from Gov. Beshear

Governor Andy Beshear is about to hold his daily news conference about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky and the state's response.

According to the governor, there are now at least 163 COVID-19 cases in the state. That's 39 new cases on Tuesday.

Beshear says the new cases are from Christian, Clark, Daviess, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jessamine, Kenton, Martin, McCracken, Menifee, Muhlenberg, Pulaski and Warren counties.

Gov. Beshear says one positive case is from someone who attended a “coronavirus party.”

“Anyone who goes to something like this may think they’re indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one they’re going to hurt,” Gov. Beshear said.

Governor Beshear says several manufacturers are making hand sanitizer. And someone—don’t know who—dropped off 4,000 swabs for kits. pic.twitter.com/uYC507hKJm — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 24, 2020

Gov. Beshear says he signed SB 177 Tuesday, with an emergency clause to provide relief for school districts, including unlimited NTI days and canceling attendance requirements.

The Ky. Dept. of Education also announced earlier Tuesday is canceling K-PREP for this school year.