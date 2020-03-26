Number of Ky. COVID-19 cases jumps to 248; first nursing home case reported

Gov. Andy Beshear is about to hold his daily news conference to update Kentuckians on the COVID-19 situation and the state's response.

The governor said we now have 248 total COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. That's 50 more than yesterday and the biggest one day increase for the state.

Those new cases have been confirmed in Boone, Calloway, Clark, Christian, Daviess, Fayette, Harrison, Hopkins, Jefferson, Jessamine, Madison, Mason, Mercer, Pulaski, Union and Webster counties.

Gov. Beshear said the state has also seen its first case inside a nursing home.

The nursing home case is in Perry County and involves a 90-year-old man. We're told he is no longer at the nursing home and more precautions are being taken there.

Gov. Beshear: I've been so proud to be your governor these past few weeks. Cites the sacrifices so many have made. But asks for even more. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 26, 2020

Gov. Beshear says, so far, the state has spent more than $8 million on its coronavirus response efforts, including bidding on personal protective equipment (PPE). But he says we still don't have the amount we need for a sustained surge.

"We're going to spend a lot more than that," Gov. Beshear said. "I'm going to spend what it takes."

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also says he's cautiously optimistic that as we go another week into this, all these efforts will show that we're flattening the curve.

Gov. Beshear asks county judge-executives and city mayors to keep an eye on parks, basketball courts, and if people are congregating there then shut them down. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 26, 2020

The governor says the next few weeks will be critical in the fight against COVID-19 and it's important for Kentuckians to stay home.

Beshear: "We will get through this. We will get through this together." Reiterates that the next few weeks are the most critical. "I've never been more proud to be your governor." — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 26, 2020

"That may be tougher for some of those that are on borders of other states, like Tennessee," Gov. Beshear said. "We are seeing other states that may not have the same restrictions and commitment that we do, have numerous cases just south of the border."

Gov. Beshear says he believes about 11,000 people have been tested so far across Kentucky.

The governor also says they are still working on the specifics for a new drive-thru testing site, but he says there could be tests sometime next week.

Beshear says healthcare workers, first responders and people in vulnerable groups will be prioritized when the drive-thru testing starts.

Kenneth didn't have the #TeamKentucky Fund video, but you can donate to the fund here: https://t.co/5QkQtVR4dP — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 26, 2020

Kentucky's coronavirus website is http://kycovid19.ky.gov. The state's hotline is 1-800-722-5725.