LIVE: Beshear reports 10-year-old is on ventilator; 6,677 total cases, 311 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear held his news conference to give updates about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

Watch live at 5 p.m. here:

According to Gov. Beshear, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now up to 6,677. The governor did not hold a press conference Sunday, so he announced seven new deaths between Sunday and Monday, bringing the state's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 311.

The deaths the governor announced are from Jefferson, Allen, Bullitt, Hopkins and Henderson counties.

Other numbers, per Gov. Beshear:



Total tested: 104,001



Ever hospitalized: 1,767

Currently: 383



Ever in ICU: 768

Currently: 220



Total recovered: 2,335 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 11, 2020

The new cases Gov. Beshear announced between Sunday and Monday are out of Warren, Jefferson, Boone, Butler, Kenton, Logan, Rowan, Shelby, Christian, Bath, Bullitt, Campbell, Daviess, Grant, Grayson, Greenup, Henderson, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Pulaski, Fayette, Adair, Allen, Ohio, Calloway, Webster, Perry, Boyd, Graves, Jessamine, Lewis, McCreary, McLean, Nelson, Pendleton, Spencer, Todd, Whitley and Woodford counties.

The governor also announced that a 10-year-old is on a ventilator due to COVID-19 complications.

Governor says while rare, COVID-19 can impact young people. And says a 10-year-old is on ventilator. Dr. Stack says a small number of children have an immune system overreaction. — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 11, 2020

Dr. Stack says as we've seen adults more often get acute symptoms while children often don't have symptoms when infected first. Stack says children overall still don't have serious complications with COVID-19, but some do. Dr. Stack says there is a small number of young people who can get a syndrome where their immune system becomes overactive and have an extensive inflammatory response.

Speaking more about the syndrome, Dr. Stack says there's not a clear pattern yet. Some presentations have been: abdominal pain, a respiratory infection. Stack says it depends on how the virus gets into their body. The problem is once that starts the inflammation gets out of control.

"For kids who get this syndrome, it's serious," Dr. Stack said.

Gov. Beshear says the 10-year-old is the only child in Kentucky seeing that inflammatory syndrome "to our knowledge" right now.

The governor also went over the state's Healthy at Work plan. Monday was the start of Phase One of the state's plan to reopen the state's economy.

Beshear talking about first day of #HealthyAtWork reopening today:



"I don't want to be the fastest. I want to be the smartest."



Guidance for businesses opening through May 20 available here: https://t.co/1Sr73Ay8Qy — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 11, 2020

We're all worried about our economy, but, I've got to say, the economies that thrive coming out of this are the economies that don't have to shut down a second time," the governor said.