WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Saturday briefing on COVID-19

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 5:33 PM, Apr 25, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding his daily news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

According to Gov. Beshear, Kentucky's COVID-19 totals for Friday are 3,905 cases and 205 total deaths. Friday's update was 3,779 cases and 200 deaths.

Gov. Beshear talks about the benchmarks for reopening. He says the goal is to do it right, not do it the fastest.

The governor says, in total, 11 locations across the state will be open next week for testing, two in Louisville (2), Lexington (2), Bowling Green, Cadiz, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Mt. Vernon, Murray, Owensboro.


 