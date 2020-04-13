LIVE: Ky. COVID-19 dashboard shows number of cases passes 2K, more than 100 total deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his daily press conference to give updates on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
According to the state COVID-19 dashboard, the number of cases is now at 2,048 with 104 total deaths. Sunday's update was 1,963 cases and 97 total deaths.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to reflect 2,048 total confirmed cases and 104 total coronavirus-related deaths. That’s seven more deaths since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/As1M0xZY8r— Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 13, 2020