WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear's daily COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding his daily news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.
During Monday's news conference, Gov. Beshear officially announced that all Kentucky schools will be closed to in-person classes for the remainder of the year. The White House's guidance shows schools closed even during phase one of re-opening.
