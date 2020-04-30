LIVE: Ky. COVID-19 numbers now at 4,708 cases, 240 total deaths

Governor Andy Beshear is about to hold his daily news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

Watch live at 5 p.m. here:

According to the state COVID-19 dashboard, Kentucky's COVID-19 totals for Thursday are 4,708 cases and 240 total deaths. Wednesday's update was 4,539 cases and 235 total deaths.

The five new deaths Gov. Beshear announced Thursday are from Bath, Grayson (2), Daviess and Jefferson counties.

Other numbers, per Gov. Beshear:



Total tested: 56,511



Ever hospitalized: 1,375

Currently: 330



Ever in ICU: 648

Currently: 178



Total recovered: 1,675 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 30, 2020

Thursday's new cases are in Jefferson, Kenton, Warren, Boone, Daviess, Edmonson, Graves, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Perry, Hopkins, Fayette, Calloway, Campbell, Grayson, Hardin, Bullitt, Butler, Laurel, Leslie, Logan, McLean, Adair, Allen, Barren, Bourbon, Clark, Fulton, Grant, Jessamine, Knott, Meade, Nelson, Shelby, Spencer and Webster counties.

Josh Benton, with the state's Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, gave another update Thursday about the state's unemployment insurance situation. Benton says unemployment claims are now under 28,000 and most are dealing with ‘employer protest.’

Benton says they don't have identity documents for about 9,000 people, so they'll send out an email to them asking for those to get those resolved — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 30, 2020

Gov. Beshear also announced Thursday that SNAP benefits will now be able to be used for online purchases from Walmart and Amazon.